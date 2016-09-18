Railway memories of old Mablethorpe

Many people will remember the days when Mablethorpe still had its own railway station.

There was the level crossing in the High Street and the ‘Trip Trains’ used to arrive in the town on summer weekends from all over the Midlands.

All this came to an end when the line closed back in 1970.

But some of those memories will be revived at the town’s library this month.

Grimsby railway author Alf Ludlam will be giving an illustrated talk on the trains to the county’s seaside resorts, including Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea.

The event has been organised in conjunction with the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway Society.

The talk is free and will take place next Wednesday, September 21, from 3pm to 4.30pm at Mablethorpe Library, which is in Stanley Avenue.