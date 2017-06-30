Rain did not put a dampener on annual Louth Bike Night

The weather certainly did not rain on the annual Louth Bike Night parade as people in their hoards still turned out in to the town to enjoy the event.

Organised by the Louth and District Lions, the event saw around 350 bikers ride into town, displaying their bikes proudly for all to see.

Despite the rain everyone still had smiles on their faces, with people a plenty enjoying hot burgers and even the odd ice cream or too.

Louth based band Klout kept spirits high with music throughout the evening, which saw many people literally dancing in the rain.

Liz Shaw from the Lions said: “We were abit disheartened by the weather, but we were really pleased with the amount of people that turned out for the event.

“So a big thank you to everyone for coming out in the rain, to the bikers who came along, Rob Speed, LMT, Klout and to all of the stall holders and businesses for supporting the event.”

