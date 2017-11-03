Record-breaking panto palavers for Children in Need

There’s nothing like a dame but BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are looking for 250 pantomime dames to join them as they attempt to break an official Guinness world record.

If you know your Widow Twankey from your Mother Goose then this could be the opportunity for you - oh yes it could.

All the ‘dames’ will take to the stage at the Dame Judi Dench Theatre at Hymers College in Hull where they will attempt to break the world record for the biggest number of pantomime dames performing on stage at the same time.

It’s all to raise money for this year’s BBC Children in Need campaign, which will take place on Friday November 17.

To be eligible you need to be over 18, you don’t need to have performed as a dame before but you do need to be available for two rehearsals in November where you will be taught a short dance routine.

You then need to go along on BBC Children in Need Appeal Night dressed head to toe as a dame.

If you’re interested email dames@bbc.co.uk and someone will get in touch with more details.

Jane Birch, Editor of Look North East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, said: “The listeners and viewers across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are always really generous when it comes to supporting BBC Children in Need and we know they are up for a challenge.

“This year, we want the region to get behind us as we attempt to break this word record.

“Come along and join us – you’re guaranteed to have some fun and might even end up being a world record holder!”