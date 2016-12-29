Record Christmas openings at Gunby

More than 1,000 visitors were welcomed at National Trust property Gunby Hall and Gardens during its recent ‘Pantomime Fever’ open weekends.

Visitors enjoyed the colourful pantomime scenes and lovely Christmas decorations, as well as going for a turn in the gardens and tucking into mince pies in the tea room.

Visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said: “We’re delighted to have had record numbers at our Christmas openings.

“Many visitors mentioned to us that a trip to Gunby has now become part of their family’s Christmas traditions.

“With the help of our wonderful volunteers and staff, we welcomed more than 37,000 visitors in 2016 , giving us another hugely successful year.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us this year and we wish everyone a very prosperous and happy 2017.”

Gunby will now close for a few months and will reopen to the public on March 18, with many exciting events planned for next year.

For updates on Gunby Hall events in 2017, go online at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall.