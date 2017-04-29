‘Record’ turnout for Louth’s vinyl store

Record enthusiasts from all over England queued throughout the night outside Louth’s ‘Off the Beaten Tracks’ store to be the first to grab special release vinyls.

People camped outside the record shop from 9.30pm on Friday (April 21) - joining the queue throughout the night in anticipation of the store opening from 8am the following morning - for ‘Record Store Day’.

Now in its tenth year, Record Store Day is a celebration of the UK’s more than 200 independent record shops.

A list of special vinyl releases were made exclusively for the day - this year around 400 were made including releases from the late, great, David Bowie.

Louth man Liam Collins was first in line - having pitched up outside the shop at 9.30pm on Friday.

He ‘hadn’t slept’ - but Liam was full of beans at 6am.

He said: “I’ve got a long list of records I want to buy - but I really want Emeli Sandé.

“Being first means I’m guaranteed to get them!”

And vinyl enthusiasts had made their way to Louth from all over the country to get hold of Off the Beaten Tracks stock.

Paul and Anne-Marie Bird from Hull secured their place second in line at 9.45pm on Friday night.

Paul said: “We’ve got a long list but are really hoping for some Bowie.

“It will no doubt be an expensive morning!”

Rich McClarron and Keith Brown travelled from Beverley. They set off at 4.30 on Saturday morning with a long list of records to pick up - including Bruce Springsteen.

Beth Padmore was up early and queuing at 6am - and came all the way from Walsall.

Record shop owner Mark Merrifield said the turnout was ‘amazing’.

He added: “Thanks to everyone who came and queued and bought something - we appreciate the support.

“It was the biggest and best yet with an astonishing 65 people in the queue at 8am!”

“Thanks also to the musicians Chariots and Experimental Sonic Machines for coming to play for us, and to the team who helped us prepare and on the day.”