Red Nana’s to host charity quiz nights for Motor Neurone Disease charity

The ‘Red Nanas’ cafe and wine bar in New Street, Louth, will start weekly quiz nights in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, starting this week.

The quiz nights will take place every Wednesday evening from 7.30pm.

The format will be ‘quiz bingo’, adding a bit of a twist to the traditional quiz style.

The cost will be just £2 per player, with maximum teams of four people.

Complimentary olives and nuts will be available, and you will still be able to order food and drinks from the menu.

All proceeds will go to the MND charity directly.