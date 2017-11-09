Remembrance Day parade information for Mablethorpe and Sutton

A number of remembrance day services are taking place on the coast this Sunday (November 12).

In Mablethorpe, a United Remembrance Sunday Service will be taking place at Mablethorpe Community Hall in Stanley Avenue.

A procession will be led up there at 9.45am when the service will be begin, and will finish at around 10.30am.

From 10.50am-11.30am, there will be prayers and the laying of wreaths at Mablethorpe War Memorial.

In Sutton on Sea, there will be a service at the Methodist Church from 9.30am-10.30am.

The procession will then parade from the church to Sutton War Memorial.

Prayers and laying of wreaths at the memorial will be taking place from 10.50am- 11.30am.

Then at 12.15-13.30pm, there will be further prayers, hymns and the Royal British Legion laying wreaths at Sutton War Memorial.

In the afternoon, there will also be prayers, hymns and wreath laying at the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Mablethorpe on the promenade from 1.45-2.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend any one or all of these services.