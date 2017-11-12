Remembrance Sunday parade in Louth

Hundreds of people turned out to Louth War Memorial today (Sunday, November 12), to pay their respects to those who fought for their country in the war.

Representatives from Louth Town Council, the Royal British Legion, the Air Training Corps, the Combined Cadet Force and many more stepped forward to lay wreaths.

The front part of the main parade stopping off for the service at Louth War Memorial.

Prayers were given by the local clergy and the standard bearers lowered their flags just before the clock struck 11am.

Just prior to the two-minute silence of remembrance, bugle player Adam Barter performed The Last Post.

Even though it was a cold and bitter morning, it didn’t stop the mass crowds lining the streets to watch many of the towns local organisations march down Eastgate, heading for the memorial.

Individuals, both old and young all played their part in Remembrance Sunday.

Louth War Memorial.

‘We will remember them’.

