Residents give Aqua Park big thumbs up!

Residents in Mablethorpe and beyond are showing positive support following last week’s exclusive on plans to build the East Coast’s first Aqua Park.

Lincolnshire Aqua Park is set to open at the end of May this year and will pump an extra £65,000 into the town, as well as a number of additional jobs.

Residents in the town are very happy about this newest project coming to the area and are pleased it is also open for their use, and not just holidaymakers.

Resident Pat Locke said: “The one at Tattershall Lakes is brilliant. So this will truly be a wonderful addition for us all.”

Gina Curnock said she would love to see this come to Mablethorpe and believes a lot of the locals would make use of it.

Paul Murphy said: “Everybody will benefit from this in some way. I don’t see how there is a down side.”

Michelle Addison commented that it would ‘great for the kids’.

Resident Becca Huggett said: “Brilliant idea! I have just told the kids and they’re very excited.”

Even people in Skegness have said they would use the facility.

Skegness resident, Julie Pettigrew said: “This sounds great! My kids will love this.”

Carol Collins, also from Skegness, commented that the project looks like ‘a lot of fun’.

Mayor of Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Alford, Councillor Joyce Taylor, is behind the plans and believes it will bring people to the area.

“This will be a great added attraction for Mablethorpe,” Coun Taylor said.

“Tourism is the lifeblood of our town, so it should bring extra people into the area. Plus it looks like fun and will be good for our youngsters.”

Richard Smith, who is heading up the project, said: “It’s great to hear positive comments from local residents and also from people living further afield.

“Pricing has not been determined fully yet, but will vary for on and off-season.

“We will also be doing some special offers in June.”