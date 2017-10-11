Resurfacing works on the A1031 at North Somercotes

Four weeks of roadworks are expected to begin in North Somercotes, starting later this month.

The carriageway between Churchill Road and Lakeside Park is set to be reconstructed, while the existing footway will be widened.

Work is due to begin on Monday October 23, and is expected to take four weeks to complete, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

During the first week of the project, temporary traffic lights will be in place between Oasis Lakes and St Anne’s Avenue to protect the workforce whilst the footway is widened.

Then, on Monday October 30, the road will be closed between South Road and Lakeside Park to allow for the carriageway to be reconstructed. During the closure, traffic will be directed via the A1031, B1201, A16, A157, B1200, A1031 and vice versa. Local access will be maintained.

Steve Brooks, senior project leader, said: “This section of highway has reached the end of its serviceable life.

“To prevent further deterioration we are going to rebuild it. We are also taking the opportunity to widen the footway at the same time, to enhance the existing facility making it a safer asset for the school children.

“We will be working Monday to Friday (9am to 6pm) with a road closure in place. The closure will be removed every day after 6pm.

“There is likely to be some disruption while the work is taking place, so we would advise that people leave additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes where possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”