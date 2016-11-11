Retail giant WHSmith arrives in Sutton on Sea

A Sutton on Sea councillor has welcomed the arrival of retail giants WHSmith in the resort and described the opening of the new outlet as ‘a coup.’

The new WHSmith Local store, based in the High Street, also includes a modernised Post Office with a number of additional facilities.

County councillor Stephen Palmer said the development was a big positive for the town.

He revealed: “I was extremely surprised to hear the news that national chain WHSmith was coming into the town as I didn’t know it was happening.

“But I must say it as a good thing for Sutton on Sea and shows how vibrant and sustainable the town is to welcome such a brand.

“I am also pleased to see that the Post Office now provides access for all.”

The post office will feature increased opening to 51 hours a week.

The hours include a full day on a Saturday.

The facility will have three serving positions, two modern screened positions and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter offering selected services during shop opening hours.

A spokesman for the Post Office said Sutton on Sea had received improvements which reflected its rating as a main branch.

He added: “Sutton on Sea has been classed as one of our ‘main’ branches and the services have been enhanced. Post Office services are available longer than before.

“As with most of our new ‘local’ and ‘main’ post offices, the premises have a retail element and in this case it is WHSmith Local.”

The Leader contacted WHSmith for a comment on the new store but the company had not responded at the time of going to press yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

