Retired nurse from Alvingham will ‘walk the walk’ for charity

A retired nurse will take on the challenge of a lifetime this month, completing three late night marathon walks across London, Scotland and Iceland - in a special decorated bra!

Susan Morris (60), from Alvingham, is the only person from Lincolnshire to be taking part in the epic 78.6 mile power-walking challenge, and she is hoping to raise around £800 for the UK’s largest grant-making breast cancer charity, Walk The Walk.

The ‘Three Land Challenge’ is organised by the charity, and the first overnight ‘MoonWalk’ will take place in London this Saturday (May 13).

This will be 20th year that the London MoonWalk has taken place, and over 17,000 people are expected to take part in this particular event.

The second part of Susan’s challenge will be the MoonWalk in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Saturday June 10.

The third and final - and most exotic - part of the Three Land Challenge will take place in Iceland, starting at Lake Mývatn, on June 17.

The Icelandic walk is the only overnight walk which will take place in full daylight, due to the Summer Solstice.

Susan told the Leader: “I have nursed people with breast cancer and I have had family members, friends and colleagues who have been affected by the disease.

“Last year, prior to retiring, I decided to do the MoonWalk in Iceland in aid of the Walk The Walk charity.

“I had the most amazing time visiting some of the sights, but mainly meeting truly inspirational people.

“It was this that encouraged me to do the Three Land Challenge.”

“It’s mad, maybe,but the work and support given to breast cancer suffers is amazing and to be part of that is awesome. Please help me in fundraising with whatever you can.”

The charity sends out bras for all MoonWalk participants to decorate (as Susan has done, above) and to then wear during the event.

Walk The Walk has raised more than £113 million since its foundation more than 20 years ago.

The charity’s founder and organiser, Nina Barough, said: “The Three Land Challenge is such an exciting and wonderful experience that will stay with you forever.

“It’s about women and men taking charge of their lives and their health, and uniting together to help create a tangible difference to those with breast cancer now.

“It’s probably the most dynamic, surreal and awe-inspiring experience out there!”

If you would like to sponsor Susan before, during or after her epic challenge, visit her online fundraising page at: http://wtwalk.org/3landchallenge2017/susan to sponsor Susan.

Visit www.walkthewalk.org for more information.