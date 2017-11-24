Revamp of Alford office celebrates growing expertise of law firm

Partners and staff of a leading law firm have opened the doors of their revamped Alford office to showcase the wider range of services offered.

Wilkin Chapman, which has its office in South Market Place, is now part of a bigger Wolds’ and east coast legal operation following the decision to combine expertise across the three offices in Alford, Louth and Horncastle.

Wilkin Chapman Partner and head of the firms offices across the Wolds, Claire Parker with Lee Bradbury from Forrester Boyd. ANL-171123-160557001

The teams also offer home and business visits along the east coast – with a growing number of clients in the Sutton, Mablethorpe and Skegness areas.

Partner, Rupert Houltby, is delighted with the newly-refurbished Alford branch.

Speaking at the opening evening, which was attended by clients and professionals, Mr Houltby said: “As an office, with the support we have from the offices in Louth and Horncastle as well as specialists in Grimsby and Lincoln, we are able to offer real expertise in all areas, while at the same time building up long and lasting relationships with our clients.

“Over the years we have witnessed changes in our area, with a big increase in tourism and leisure.

“The changes we have made as a team enables us to respond to that – looking after the farming families as we have done for many years, while offering support for new businesses and those who wish to diversify.”

Partner Claire Parker heads up the newly-formed Wolds’ team and was delighted to welcome guests to the Alford office.

She said: “The firm now has such a depth of expertise across our three Wolds’ branches and it is really satisfying to be able to provide such a wide-range of help and assistance to clients.”

With seven offices across the region, Wilkin Chapman employs 400 people and, at number 106, is ranked as one of the Top 200 UK law firms – the only Lincolnshire firm to feature.