Revealed - the depth of county pothole issue

Lincolnshire had one of the ‘deepest’ pot-hole problems among all authorities in the East Midlands in 2016, new figures reveal.

Leading motoring website Confused.com, used a Freedom of Information request to obtain details of all pothole repairs carried out in the East Midlands last year.

The company asked five key questions - including the minimum depth and width of potholes.

According to Confused.com, the combined depth of potholes reported in Lincolnshire amounted to 355 metres - the second highest figure in the region.

That figure is comparable to the height of 90 double-decker buses - and is higher than the Eiffel Tower!

Only Derbyshire - with a combined depth of 567 metres - was ranked lower.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said nationally, the combined depth of potholes reported in 2016 amounted to 40km.

She said: “Potholes are a major bugbear among drivers, not least because of the damage they do to vehicles.”

She said that £3.1 million had been paid out in compensation by councils across the country.”

Based on the 2016 figures, problems with 8,864 potholes were reported in Lincolnshire, resulting in the County Council having to spend £3,180,132 on repair work.

A additional £84,811 was paid in compensation for the same period.

However, Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, has hit back, saying the figures only told ‘half the story.’

He said the figures do not include all the potholes that were repaired but not reported to the authority.

Coun Davies also pointed to extra funding the County Council secured to repair roads.

He said: “Last year, we spent a total of around £50m on maintenance and fixed over 90,000 potholes.

“We have people out inspecting our highways regularly, but, with 5,500 miles of road to maintain, it’s impossible for our officers to be aware of every single issue at any one time.”

The County Council also highlighted the fact that a percentage of their allocated funds are spent on stopping potholes forming.

According to Confused.com, 14,176 incidents were reported in Derbyshire last year.

That resulted in the county council paying £4,605,379 to cover repairs - and £59,478 in compensation.

Ms Stretton added: “If drivers experience a bump in the road, they should report it to their local council as soon as possible before the problem gets any worse.

“The cost of motoring is getting more expensive and damage repairs is a big contributor to this.”

