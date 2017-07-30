Revenge thriller is on next at film club

Have your say

Paul Verhoeven, brings revenge thriller Elle and will be shown at Louth Film Club on Monday, July 31.

In the film, which includes scenes of sexual violence and nudity, single woman Michèle (played by the award-winning Isabelle Huppert) is brutally attacked in her home by a masked intruder.

She then gets caught up in a game of cat-and-mouse as she attempts to track down the culprit.

The film received a seven-minute standing ovation at its Cannes Festival premiere and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

The showing of this film starts at 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets are £4 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions, standard cinema prices).

Visit: www.louthfilmclub.com for more information.