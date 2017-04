Hundreds of riders are expected to rev their way into Mablethorpe on Sunday, April 30 to help raise funds for the Me&Dee Charity’s Daz’s Den. Riders are set to go off from The Wolds Pub in West Bridgford, Nottingham at 10am and are expected to hit Mablethorpe not long after 1pm with a scheduled stop at Tattershall Castle in the middle.

It’s just £10 on the day to turn up and ride along.

Organisers Tony and Ruth Knowles, pictured with the performers at last years event.

Last year’s event saw over 300 bikes pull into the coast.