‘Rising star’ at Louth art gallery

A local artist who is ‘rising to stardom’ will be holding a solo exhibition of his work at the Spout Yard Gallery, starting this weekend.

Jason Carlisle’s striking portraits will be on display at the gallery from this Saturday (April 29), where the artist himself will be there to launch the show, meet visitors, and enjoy a free celebratory drink between 1pm and 3pm.

Jason’s solo exhibition will then be available for viewing, every Wednesday and Friday (11am to 4pm) until Friday May 19.

Although Jason has just completed his fine art degree at Grimsby University with a first class honours, he has been painting from the age of 16. He picked up his paintbrushes again in 2009, at the age of 42, and has been exhibiting since 2011.

This year, Jason’s work has been selected to advertise the Ferens Gallery in Hull - the ‘City of Culture’ - and he has previously exhibited his work in galleries in Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Brigg, Grimsby, Cleethorpes.

He has also recently been involved in teaching portraiture at the Thrunscoe Centre in Cleethorpes.

Gallery curator, Wendy Cadwallader, said that she was ‘delighted’ when Jason agreed to a solo show at the Spout Yard Gallery, and it is hoped that many people will go along and view his work.

To arrange a private viewing at the gallery, email wendy@northfacearts.com

• Visit www.jasoncarlisle.co.uk for more information.