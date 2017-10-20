Roadworks in North Somercotes and Grainthorpe

The carriageway between Churchill Road and Lakeside Park, North Somercotes, is set to be reconstructed and the existing footway widened, with patching works also taking place near Grainthorpe.

Work is due to begin on Monday (October 23) and is expected to take four weeks to complete.

During the first week of the project, temporary traffic lights will be in place between Oasis Lakes and St Anne’s Avenue to protect the workforce whilst the footway is widened.

At the same time, the A1031 Conisholme Road, Grainthorpe, will be closed for five days so failing sections of the carriageway can be patched ahead of future surface dressing. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day, with the road due to be re-opened on Friday October 27.

Then, on Monday October 30, the A1031 will be closed between South Road and Lakeside Park, North Somercotes, to allow for the carriageway to be reconstructed. This closure will be in place Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm. The work is expected to last three weeks.

During both closures, traffic will be directed via the A1031, B1201, A16, A157, B1200, A1031 and vice versa. Local access will be maintained.

A Lincolnshire County Council highways spokesperson said: “The section of highway between Churchill Road and Lakeside Park has reached the end of its serviceable life. To prevent further deterioration we are going to rebuild it.

“We are also taking the opportunity to widen the footway at the same time, to enhance the existing facility making it a safer asset for the school children.

“At the same time, we’ll be patching failing sections of the carriageway at Grainthorpe so it can be surface dressed in the near future. That will extend the life of the road, keeping it safe.

“There is likely to be some disruption while the work is taking place, so we would advise that people leave additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes where possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

• For the latest news on roadworks across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.