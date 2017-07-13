Roadworks planned for A16 at Holton le Clay

The A16 Louth Road bypass and its junction with the old Louth Road, in Holton le Clay, will be given a new lease of life thanks to some upcoming resurfacing works.

On Monday July 24, works will be undertaken to refurbish the signalised junction, which will include new signals equipment, footway improvements, and resurfacing and reconstruction of the carriageway.

During the works, the old Louth Road will be closed at its junction with the A16 bypass on the north side of Holton le Clay.

All access to the old Louth Road and adjacent roads will be via the southern junction, near to the Jug and Bottle pub.

There will be temporary two-way signals on the A16 with temporary speed limit of 30mph in place for the duration of the works.

The works are being carried out during the school summer holidays to minimise disruption to the travelling public. The improvements are expected to be completed by Friday September 8.

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “This section of road is coming to the end of its life, so it’s essential we get it repaired.

“In order to minimise the disruption, some of the works will be carried out at night, so we can get it done as quickly as possible. However, the contractor will be required to keep the noise to a minimum.

“We’d recommend people allow extra time for their journeys while the work is taking place, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

• For the latest news on roadworks taking place around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.