Robbie Timmins Memorial Match in Sutton on Sea helps to raise £660

The sixth annual Robbie Timmins Memorial Football Match took place recently in Sutton on Sea.

The memorial match is played every year in memory of Mablethorpe man Robbie who died at just 31 in 2012.

He played for the Sutton Rovers under 18s and the team still come together to play in his memory.

Overall £660 was raised through donations.

Half of the funds will go to charity MIND and the other half to the football club.

Robbie’s mum Gayle wishes to thank everyone on behalf of the whole family who donated, played and supported the event.

She added that everyone is grateful for the on-going support.