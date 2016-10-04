Rock ‘n’ roll for Louth’s skate park appeal

A fundraising gig will take place at the King’s Head pub in Louth on Friday (October 7) in support of the town’s skate park appeal.

The free gig will see performances from two local acts, Jasmine Lingard and Dukes de Luda, followed by headline rockers Feed The Kid.

Louth teenager Jasmine Lingard is the latest solo sensation with a new EP to showcase, while the ever-popular Dukes de Luda will provide an original blend of blues, rock and folk.

Feed the Kid, from Manchester, has received positive reviews for their ‘retro rock & roll’ (XFM), and been dubbed ‘Manchester’s latest must see band’ (City Life Magazine).

Entry to the gig is free, and donation buckets will be available on the night.

The first performance will begin at 8.30pm.