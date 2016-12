Wanting to get rid of your Christmas tree in the New Year? Then look no further.

The Rotary Club of Louth are on hand to do the disposal for you for a small donation of just £5.

All you have to do is e-mail: xmastreecollection@gmail.com, or ring 01507 602298 and book a day for collection on either Saturday or Sunday, January 7 or 8, 2017.