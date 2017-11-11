Search

Rotary Club of Louth presents cheque to help with orphanages in Romania

Club president Bill Wood, pictured with Andrew White.
The Rotary Club recently had a visit from the local, but nationally acclaimed, artist Andrew White.

He’s not only an artist, last year he went to Romania and was involved in helping to distribute the ‘shoeboxes’ we send out there each year. Also in particular he visited some of the orphanages where many children are cared for, and are often

terribly disabled and in

desperate need of support.

Rotary Club president,

Bill Wood, presented

Andrew with a cheque

for £300 to go towards

helping with the work

currently on-going in the

orphanages.