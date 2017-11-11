Rotary Club of Louth presents cheque to help with orphanages in Romania

The Rotary Club recently had a visit from the local, but nationally acclaimed, artist Andrew White.
He’s not only an artist, last year he went to Romania and was involved in helping to distribute the ‘shoeboxes’ we send out there each year. Also in particular he visited some of the orphanages where many children are cared for, and are often
terribly disabled and in
desperate need of support.
Rotary Club president,
Bill Wood, presented
Andrew with a cheque
for £300 to go towards
helping with the work
currently on-going in the
orphanages.
Almost Done!
Registering with Louth Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.