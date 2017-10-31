Rotary Club of Louth raise cash for polio injections

The Rotary Club of Louth recently held a collection at the Louth Co-operative store in aid of the world eradication of polio.

The collection raised just short of £350 and the club will add this to monies from its own funds raised from the sale of jams and honey.

This in turn will be subject to a guaranteed sum from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The final sum donated will purchase sufficient medicine to immunise about 7,000 children.

The Rotary Club wish to thank the people of Louth for their generous support.