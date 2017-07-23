Rotary set to reveal Rasen’s gardens

Take a peek behind the garden gates of Market Rasen - and beyond - as the Rotary Club stages its popular annual Open Gardens and Summer Market next month.

This year, nine gardens will be open for the event on Saturday, August 5 - eight in town and one at Little London, near Legsby - with some also selling refreshments, plants and produce.

The combined admission for the gardens, open 10am to 5pm, is £4 and entry stickers are available from the Rotary stand in the town’s market place or any of the gardens

Also in the town’s Market Place, from 9am to 3pm, will be stalls selling a range of garden related items, and produce.

The Festival Hall, just a short walk from the market place, will host an art and craft exhibition and sale from 10am to 4pm.

And the Rotary Club will be continuing their health promotion by offering free blood pressure checks too.