Roy Chubby Brown is back at Grimsby Auditorium.

One of Britain’s favourite local comedians is back - bigger and better than ever at Grimsby Auditorium.

Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown is back by popular demand and will be back on stage for one night only on Thursday, September 28.

Chubby doesn’t hold back from sharing his outlandish views, sailing close to the mark, even the most seasoned of the fans will be left gobsmacked.

As politically incorrect as ever this live performance is the only place to catch the flamboyant comedian.

If you’re easily offended please stay away!

The show kicks off from 7.30pm and is for over 18s only.

Tickets are just £21 per person.

For tickets, pelase visit: http://grimsbyauditorium.org.uk. Or you can call the box office on: 0300 300 0035.