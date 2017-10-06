Royal Navy called in following mustard gas canister discovery

The mystery surrounding the discovery of mustard gas canisters in Woodhall Spa has taken yet another twist..

According to reports, the Royal Navy has been called in to help search a stretch of water close to the village of Stixwould near Woodhall Spa.

The new development comes as Lincolnshire Police widened their search in connection with the saga that started last Sunday with the discovery of mustard gas canisters in Roughton Moor Woods off Kirkby Lane.

The woods were still cordoned off today (Friday) as police and other agencies continued to search the area.

Superintendent Phil Vickers told the BBC this morning:: “Military colleagues are assisting in the search that is being conducted - it is very slow.

“Our priority is always the safety of the wider community as well as the responders who are on the scene.

“It is going to take time before we ‘re satisfied that the search has been conducted safely.”

There were no further details on why the search had been extended to Stixwould.

Three people have been released on police bail with regarding to the incident, including a man from Woodhall Spa.

Properties were also searched in Woodhall Spa and Lincoln.