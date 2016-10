The Louth Run for Life Committee are holding a fundraising ball to help raise further funds for Cancer Research UK.

It will be held at Kenwick Park Hotel on Saturday, October 22, from 7pm.

Tickets are still available at £35 each which includes a three-course meal and there will be a performance from live band, The Stolen Fridays.

There will also be a raffle and auction taking place during the evening.

Dress code for the evening is formal wear.

For tickets, please call Simon West on 07971 159138.