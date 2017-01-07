Runners enjoy brisk Boxing Day dash in Louth

Even with a drastic change in temperature from mild to chilly, more than 115 runners/walkers still braved the cold to take part in the annual Boxing Day run.

The event is held at Hubbards Hillls in Louth and is organised by Louth Athletic Club.

Louth AC chairman Sue Murfin said: “Runners and walkers from ages four-60 took part in this year’s event.

“They were setting their own distances according to ability.

“Overall we had a very good turnout of people and everyone seemed to enjoy their run or walk. We thank everyone who came out to support the event and all those who took part.”