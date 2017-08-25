Runners get set for Lincoln Half Marathon - will you join them?

Lining up at the start of the 2017 Lincoln Half Marathon on Sunday October 1 will be a number of people running for Official Charity Cancer Research UK, all hoping to raise valuable funds for this important cause and beat cancer sooner.

London-based events coordinator Helen Fream is among those running for reasons very close to her heart, having seen her mother battle with thyroid cancer for the last 15 years.

Helen has always participated in events for cancer charities, and knowing that her mum is now nearing the end of her life has made it even more pertinent to take part in races such as the Lincoln Half Marathon and show her support.

Having grown up in Lincolnshire, and with her sister and family still living there, Helen is looking forward to returning in just a few weeks to run the 13.1-mile closed road race through Lincoln with her brother-in-law, Darren Hardy.

It won’t be the first time Helen has participated in a major sporting event, having already completed a few half marathons, duathlons and triathlons, as well as the Shine Night Walk for Cancer Research UK.

For new runner Darren, however, the Lincoln Half Marathon is his first long distance race and he is gratefully receiving training tips from Helen as the day draws close.

Helen said: “It will be a fantastic achievement for Darren to complete his first half marathon.

“We’re hoping to cross the finish line together as for me it’s not about the time, it’s all about participating in this fantastic event and raising money for a great cause.

“Lincoln is a really interesting, historic town with a pretty centre.

“It’s different to other race locations and is a great chance to get away from London and the bigger cities. There is lots to do for people visiting from other parts of the UK, and I can’t wait to run the half marathon and take it all in.”

As if one half marathon wasn’t impressive enough, Helen has a busy few months as the Lincoln Half Marathon is one of three races she is running over three weeks this autumn.

The timing is more coincidental than deliberate, but she happily admits that once you’re in peak fitness you may as well do them all.

Helen will be running the Folkestone Rotary Half Marathon on 24th September, the Lincoln Half Marathon on 1st October and then the Paris 20K on 8th October, all for Cancer Research UK and in the hope that the triple event will encourage more sponsorship donations.

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research. The charity’s pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped to save millions of lives.

For now, all fingers are crossed that Helen can recover her form after an enforced break from running due to tendinitis in the ankle.

With a generally high level of fitness and having cross-trained while resting the injury, she is confident she will be ok and is hoping to cross the finish line in Lincoln in under two hours.

Helen and Darren’s fundraising page is https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/helens-team-91

Their fundraising target is £500 between them, and any extra will be a bonus.

Anyone wishing to join Team Cancer Research UK at the Lincoln Half Marathon can either sign up at the Lincoln Half Marathon website and then obtain a sponsorship pack from Cancer Research UK, or get a free charity place through Cancer Research UK with a pledge to raise a minimum of £200 in sponsorship.

The Lincoln Half Marathon is quickly filling its 5,000 places with athletes wanting to run the beautiful course through the city centre, around the vibrant harbour of Brayford Wharf and up to the magnificent sights of Lincoln Castle and the medieval Cathedral.

Race Director Iain Hamilton said: “We are delighted to welcome Helen Fream and all the other runners taking on the Lincoln Half Marathon for our lead charity, Cancer Research UK.

“We fully support them in their efforts to raise as much money as possible for this excellent cause.

“With just a few weeks to go, it is not too late to sign up to run the Lincoln Half, either directly through us or through Cancer Research UK. Lincoln is a truly impressive location for a half marathon, the historic landmarks and superb atmosphere making it a memorable event for spectators and competitors alike”.

The Lincoln Half Marathon starts at 9.30am on Sunday 1st October and entry costs £32 affiliated / £34 non-affiliated. The race supports two official charities, Cancer Research UK and local charity The Ethan Maull ‘Up Yours to Cancer’ Foundation.

Go to www.osbevents.com/events/running/lincoln-half-marathon for further details and to sign up. You can also like the Facebook page and follow OSB Events on Twitter @OSBevents and Instagram.