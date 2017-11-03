Running duo from Sandilands raise nearly £800 for Sue’s Shed

Sandilands couple Debs Craven, (48) and Neil Dickinson, (47), have raised nearly £800 after running the Perkins Great Eastern Half Marathon in Peterborough.

The duo took part in the event, held recently, after they were unable to take part in the Mablethorpe Marathon due to its cancellation.

The funds raised are going towards cause, Sue’s Shed. Neil’s mum Sue sadly died earlier this year and she was in the middle of raising funds for a new shed for The Meridale Centre.

And now her family are determined to finish off the work she started.

Neil said: “It was a brilliant event and the first half marathon I have done.

“Although it was really tough, it was worth the pain when you’re raising funds for a good cause.”