Russian piano star to play in Louth

Russian international piano star Alexander Panfilov is set to play for Louth Concert Society this Thursday (November 2) from 7.30pm.

The concert will be held at the Salvation Army Hall in Church Street Louth.

Alexander has won a number of other prizes internationally.

His vast repertoire spans an array of styles from Baroque to the 21st century and includes over 20 piano concerti.

Tickets will be available on the door.