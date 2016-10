The ‘Save the Plough Inn’ campaign in Covenham is well underway, with campaigners hoping to put in a bid to purchase the building from the developers once a valuation has been received.

A local history talk on October 26 will raise funds for the campaign.

Local historian Stuart Sizer will speak about the Covenham area at the Parish Rooms, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets £5 via Nicky on 07931 258178, or on the door.