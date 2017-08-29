Scampton Airshow tickets soon to sell out!

It’s now less than two weeks to go until the very first Scampton Airshow takes off!

Visitors are urged to get their tickets soon to avoid disappointment.

Due to huge sales over the weekend after the great announcement of the Swedish Air Force Historic Flight, Scampton Airshow is anticipating that tickets for Saturday 9 September may sell out in the next 24 hours.

The recently announced Swedish Air Force Historic Flight aircraft visiting the show include;

• AJS 37 Viggen

• SK 35C Draken

• J32 Lansen

• J29 Tunnan

These amazing and rare Cold War aircraft will be part of what is already an exceptional static display - featuring aircraft like the Canadian CF-18 Hornet, Dutch F-16s, a variety of RAF examples and the first public appearance of privately owner F-4 Phantom, Buccaneer and Su-22.

A line-up you won’t see anywhere else.

With 5 hours of amazing flying plus a truly unique static display at one of the RAF’s most historically significant Stations, Scampton Airshow will be an event not-to-miss out on.

Under-16s and parking are free and there is plenty to do for the entire family.

Don’t miss out on this aviation extravaganza which will raise money to support the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust.

All of this taking place at the home of the red arrows!

Advance tickets ONLY – available at www.ScamptonAirshow.com