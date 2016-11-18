Seashells in Sutton set to appear on Channel 4

Seashells Bed and Breakfast in Sutton on Sea will be seen by thousands of viewers on Channel Four next week as the owners took part in hit show’ Four In A Bed.’

The popular show delves into the lives of four bed and breakfasts, which could be anywhere across the country and the owners all battle it out between each other to be crowned as the best one.

Owners of Seashells, Robert and Michelle Earp, were approached by show producers back in July and this involved a two-week period of filming in four different locations, including Sutton on Sea.

The couple told The Leader about their experience. Robert said: “We had a really enjoyable experience being part of the show and it was nice to visit other bed and breakfasts around the country to see what they do.

“Hopefully it will put Sutton on Sea on the map a bit more which is great for the local area and it also helps to bring in some added exposure for our business.”

Robert and Michelle purchased the business in March 2012. It had previously been a residential home, which had been left derelict and boarded up.

The couple opened the premises as a bed and breakfast in October 2013, and it has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Robert added: “Since opening, Seashells has built up an excellent reputation.

“We have won the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence for 2015 and 2016, and we provide the local community with a warm and welcoming place to visit.

“We also offer highly recommended meals, running on a 5-star food and hygiene rating since opening and we provide a number of employment opportunities for local people.”

Through the show, the couple have also shown support towards another worthy cause.

Robert explains: “When being approached we were asked to find a fun place in the local area at which we could carry out an activity with the other hotel owners.

“We sat down and thought about it and decided to help out another local cause.

“So we decided to visit the Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary. We thought this would be a perfect opportunity to get them out there and would help raise awareness for them and hopefully will help them raise some more money.

1 Keep an eye out for Channel Four next week, as Seashells will be featured on the show on Tuesday, November 22 at 5pm. Then watch again on Friday, November 25 at 5pm to find out if the Sutton on Sea bed and breakfast was the winner of the show.