Tennyson Players based in Mablethorpe held a successful Seasonal Spectacular Show last week.

Over £230 was raised on the night, with further funds yet to be calculated.

Pictured above are the Tennyson Players cast pictured just after their dress rehearsal. A cheque of a further £250 was also presented on the night that was raised through crowdfunding to help towards improvements of St Mary’s Hall where the show took place.