See Mablethorpe lit up at Illuminations event

Have your say

The coast of Mablethorpe is the place to be this Saturday as thousands are expected to gather for the annual Illuminations event.

Get the school holidays off to a great start and take the family down to the coast for a fun-filled evening.

At night, the festivities will kick off from 7pm.

Watch out for entertainment from the Rhubarb Theatre, music from the Faradays and a fantastic firework display and lights switch on, rounding off the evening at around 10.15pm.

The event is organised by Magna Vitae and East Lindsey District Council, with support from Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council.

There will also be a street market with a variety of stalls going on throughout the day, from noon-5pm on the High Street.

It’s a fantastic event, that’s fun for all and one not to be missed.