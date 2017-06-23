See new production ‘Live In Five’ at Riverhead Theatre in Louth

Louth Playgoers and Hambledon Productions Proudly Present; ‘Live in Five’, a new comedy by Beth Raithby and directed by John Hewer.

What could possibly go wrong during a live news broadcast?

It’s all in a day’s work for the SLWK News Team, should they ever manage one.

But with the station manager on her way, and the team at each others throats, anything could happen from one minute to the next.

Follow the exploits of this ragbag bunch as they seek to answer the burning question; ‘Will the auto-cue ever be replaced?’.

‘Live in Five’ marks the fourth production to come from the theatre’s annual new writing programme, supporting both new writing/writers and emerging companies .

The previous three productions all enjoyed sell-out successes, so make sure you book in advance.

The production, currently in rehearsals, won the recent new writing night held at the theatre.

It promises to be an evening of brilliant timing and comic set-ups that is not to be missed by regular and new theatregoers alike.

Live in Five will kick off it’s first show on Thursday, June 29 and will run straight through until Saturday, July 1.

If you would like tickets to see this new production, then call up on the theatre on: 01507 600350, Monday-Friday,between 10am-1pm.

Or you can buy the tickets online by visiting: www.louthplaygoers.com.