Serious fire closes Louth town centre road

A serious fire has closed a Louth town centre road this morning, Friday October 13.

Six fire crews and the aerial platform attended the blaze at 2.37am this morning in Westgate.

The road remains closed both ways between Irish Hill and B1521 Saint Mary’s Lane while clear up work continues.

Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and Humberside used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and two main jets to extinguish the blaze.

More to follow...