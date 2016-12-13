Setback for independent school in Manby after Ofsted report

An independent school based at Manby Park has suffered a setback following its latest Ofsted report.

The Academy - formerly Locksley Christian School - dropped from ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ down to ‘requires improvement’ in almost every area, following Ofsted’s inspection in October.

As a result, the Academy - which uses the controversial Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) curriculum alongside other supplementary curricula - has seen its overall effectiveness grade drop from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’.

The recent report states that the effectiveness of leadership and management, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment, the outcomes for pupils, and sixth form provision all require improvement.

Only one category - personal development, behaviour and welfare - was still deemed to be ‘good’.

The Ofsted report states that the Academy’s leadership team “have not ensured that all the independent school standards have been consistently met”, although the head teacher, Donna Rusling, has only been in the role for one year.

There are currently just 10 pupils on the school roll, down from 42 pupils in 2011.

The school has not responded to the Leader’s request for comment at the time of going to press.