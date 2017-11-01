‘Shaken Sutton on Sea woman issues warning after man asked her to get in the back of his van

A Sutton on Sea woman says she is too scared to return to her ‘special place’ after she was approached by a man who told her to get into the back of his van.

Liz Curnock (53) said she was parked at Huttoft Car Terrace last Sunday evening (October 29) when she saw a man drive away, but then return and park beside her car.

She said:“The man approached my car and ran his hand along the trim of the door and then pressed his face up at the window.

“He asked me to get out of the car and get in the back of the van.”

Ms Curnock refused and drove off before contacting police.

The car terrace was a place she would go when she wanted time on her own.

She explained it was her way of ‘coping’ - when she was feeling down.

Ms Curnock lost her daughter nearly 10 years ago and still finds it difficult.

Now, she is adamant the man who approached her has taken that special place away from her.

She added: “I won’t go again...it was my special place, but not anymore.”

Ms Curnock says she was lucky as her car was locked with the engine still running - enabling her to drive away.

She added she had spoken out to warn other people.

She explained: “A lot of people, including women, go up there on their own, walking dogs.

“After this incident, it is now very worrying.”

Ms Curnock was left very shaken up and felt sick and said that she does not want this to happen to anyone else.

“I keep seeing images of him leering at me,” she said.

Lincolnshire Police said the van involved is believed to a white Peugeot Boxer.

The man is described as 5ft 5ins, middle aged, of a plump build with receding dark hair and a very round face.

He was wearing thick black framed glasses and a dark jumper.

•Anyone with information to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 456 of October 29.