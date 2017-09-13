Shoplifting investigation in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify this woman, as we believe she may be able to help with an investigation into a theft which occurred on Wednesday September 6.

The incident happened in the Boots store in High Street, Mablethorpe.

Items including toiletries and razor blades were taken from the store.

Police wish to speak with this individual pictured, as we believe she can help with our enquiries.

If you are or know of this person, contact 101 and quote incident 243 of September 8.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.