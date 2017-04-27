Shops competition win will now help promote Louth nationally

A Louth shop that has been open less than a year has just bagged a nation-wide competition win that will now help to promote the town throughout the UK and Europe.

Jemima and Drake is led by owner Rachael Humberstone and opened in September 2016.

The shop is the area’s main stockist for the popular Lazy Jacks clothing brand and recently won a nation-wide competition set up by the company.

With 400 independent shops across the UK, Europe and even the Falklands, retailers were asked by the brand to submit their window displays that best showed off the Lazy Jack brand.

Jemima and Drake came out on top, winning the competition.

In exchange for winning, Lazy Jacks has agreed to promote the town of Louth across its website and all of their social media as a way of giving back to the area.

Ceris Butterworth of Lazy Jacks told the Leader they chose Jemima and Drake as their competition winner for the perfect way their window promoted their brand.

She added: “As a family run company ourselves, we feel it is really important to promote the independent shops and like Jemima and Drake and their respective towns that support the Lazy Jacks brand.”

“So in exchange for their win, we will now be publishing our latest blog post about the shop and giving an insiders guide to the town of Louth.

“This will be available on our website and via all our social media pages as well as a newsletter to all our £400 stockists for everyone in the UK and Europe to see.”

Rachael is ecstatic about the national win. “I was so shocked and surprised when I found out the shop had won the Lazy Jacks competition out of stockist who entered nation wide,” Rachael said.

“It makes me feel very proud.”

To find out more about the shop and what they stock, why not pop in or find them on Facebook.

Check out: https://www.lazyjacks.co.uk/latest-news to view the post about Louth.