Sign up to help defeat dementia at Market Rasen Racecourse walk

There is still time to sign up for Market Rasen’s Walk to Defeat Dementia, which takes place this Sunday, September 3.

Two walks will be on offer at the racecourse venue in Legsby Road - six miles and four miles.

Children and dogs are welcome to join in the walks.

Registration, costing £10, can be made in advance at www.justgiving.com/marketrasenwalk or you can register on the day from 9.30am.

Both walks start at 11am and certificates will be given to everyone taking part.

The event is being organised by Steve Boryszczuk in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Steve said: “I hope as many people will sign up or come along on the day to take part.

“I am really grateful to the racecourse for giving us the venue at no charge so we can raise as much as possible for the Alzheimer’s Research UK charity.

“And if you don’t want to walk, come along and support everyone taking part.”

There will also be a raffle, tombola, music, skittles a barbecue and refreshments.