Sinfonia Viva are on way to Mablethorpe.

East Midlands’ Orchestra Sinfonia Viva are on the way to Mablethorpe this Thursday (June 22) for its 35th anniversary ‘Cabinet of Curiosity’.

As well as building up a loyal following of classical music fans, it has won awards and national recognition for its education and community outreach work.

The orchestra will mark its milestone year by touring the region with its inflatable mobile venue.

At each location, Viva will perform a daytime family concert, an evening of well- known classical music and then support local arts organisations to stage their own events on the second day.

The performances in Mablethorpe will be in the inflatable mobile venue erected in Sherwood Fields.

On Thursday, there will be a performance of Viva’s popular ‘Flutter & Fly’ family concert at 1.30pm.

The stage is then set for the ‘Curiously Classical’ concert by Viva starting at 7.30pm.

On Friday, June 23 there will then be a number of different local groups and bands performing in the inflatable venue.

Sinfonia Viva chief executive Peter Helps said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Coastal Community Challenge (CCC) for its financial support of this leg of the tour which will benefit local residents through special prices and add to the ‘Mablethorpe Experience’ for visitors.”

For ticket and booking information, please visit www.vivaorch.co.uk.

Residents wit an LN12 postcode will qualify for substantially discounted ticket prices.

1 To see more on Sinfonia Viva when they took some time out recently to visit pupils in Theddlethorpe, turn to page 14.