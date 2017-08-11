Singer who grew up near Louth is coming home to perform at Saltfleet Gala

A London-based singer who grew up in Little Carlton near Louth is returning to the area this weekend to perform for the first time at Saltfleet Gala.

Emily Farrar,26, who goes under the stage name of Farrah Joy will be performing two sets at the Saltfleet Gala and Country Fair, which is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13.

Catch her from 7.15-8pm and 8.30-9.15pm on Saturday evening, where she will be peforming a mix of Motown, Soul and Modern classics.

“I am so excited to be coming back to Lincolnshire,” Emily said.

“This is the first proper time I am coming home to perform and I was thrilled to have been asked.”

Emily added that she is hoping to see lots of friendly faces on the night.

Over the last few years, Emily has been living and performing in Brighton, but said that now was the right time to move to London and has set up Emily’s Trio and are now performing all over the city and hope to go out on tour very soon.

To find out more, follow Emily’s Trio on Facebook.

Live music will be on all Saturday evening at the Sports and Social Field venue in Louth Road, Saltfleet. Gates open from 4pm and pay upon arrival.

The main gala day takes place on the Sunday, open from 9am, with the grand parade at 10am.