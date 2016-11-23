‘Skimming device’ found in Mablethorpe cash machine

Lincolnshire Police are reminding residents to be vigilant at cash machines, after a ‘skimming device’ was discovered in Mablethorpe yesterday (Tuesday).

The small device - which is used to illegally collect personal information stored on bank cards - was found at the cash machine at Co-Op in Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe.

A police spokesman said today (Wednesday) that it is not currently known whether anybody fell victim to the device.

This morning, Lincolnshire Police tweeted: “Be vigilant at cash machines and report anything suspicious”.

• Call 101 if you suspect criminal interference or suspicious behaviour relating to a cash machine.