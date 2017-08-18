Slimmers in Louth are walking all over cancer

Members of the Meridian Leisure Centre-based Slimming World Group are putting their best foot forward this month to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Each member taking part has pledged a daily steps total and will be sponsored to hit their target by fellow members, friends and families.

As well as raising vital funds for charity, the members hope to raise awareness of the fact that keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing 13 types of cancer.

Weight loss consultant Jane Rylands-Bolton, who runs the Meridian Leisure Centre Slimming World group each week, said: “I’m so proud of all of my members who have set themselves the challenge of walking more this August.

“At Slimming World, we encourage taking activity step-by- step, and at a suitable pace, until it becomes an enjoyable part of our daily routine.”

She added: “I’m sure my members will inspire more people to get active and improve their health, while also raising awareness of the links between obesity and cancer.”

If you want to donate to their Walk All Over Cancer campaign, just go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jane-rylands- bolton.