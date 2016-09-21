Smiles all round as Theddlethorpe opens as an academy

Theddlethorpe Academy has now officially opened for the autumn term with a new identity and 70 pupils sporting striking new uniforms and smiles to match.

The Academy is now a member of the Tollbar Multi Academy Trust and is currently undergoing refurbishment.

Changes so far include new classroom furniture and a new kitchen servery for school lunches, which will be cooked fresh every day and delivered from Somercotes Academy.

There is also a new reception area and secure site fencing, which will be completed this month. All of the classrooms are being repainted.

Theddlethorpe Academy Principal, Mandy White, said: “The children have been wonderful, adapting to the changes so well.

“They are so enthusiastic and excited and there are going to be lots more positive changes to come, especially to the environment.”

Ms White added: “We have an exciting curriculum to keep everyone enthused, pupil voices are going to be heard and we are having our first elections for school council. “There is an awful lot to look forward to.”

The new changes have even got a thumbs up from the pupils.

Year 5 pupil, Katie Rigley (9) said: “I am loving every minute of being back at school. Everything has changed and it is much better, and our teacher is so much fun.”

Fellow Year 5 pupil, Lewis Howseman (9) said: “We have got some amazing displays up in the classroom and our new uniforms are great.”