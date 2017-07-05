SO Festival fun has pulled in big crowds across East Lindsey

The annual SO Festival event that took place in various locations in East Lindsey last week pulled in crowds estimated at around 82,000 in total.

The free family arts festival visited Spilsby, Horncastle, Alford and Mablethorpe from Tuesday to Friday and ended over the weekend in Skegness.

The festival is an annual event organised by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, with support from Arts Council England and East Lindsey District Council.

Mark Humphreys, chief executive of Magna Vitae, said: “We were thrilled to see so many people over the course of the week.

“On behalf of everyone at Magna Vitae I’d like to say a massive thank you to all those community volunteers who helped in many ways as ambassadors, dancers and cake bakers, without whom the event wouldn’t have been possible.”

Mr Humphreys added:“We would also like to thank Arts Council England and East Lindsey District Council for their support and, of course, thanks to everybody who came out to enjoy SO Festival’s various workshops and performances. We hope you agree this has been one of the most diverse and impressive SO Festival programmes we have delivered.”